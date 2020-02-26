watch-the-trailer-for-rockfield-film-starring-hawkwind,-ozzy-and-extra

Rockfield Studios, the famous Monmouthshire recording studio, is to be immortalised in movie.

The studio was made use of by Rush for the recording of the two A Farewell to Kings and Hemispheres, by Peter Hammill for 1973’s Chameleon In The Shadow Of The Night time and 1975’s Nadir’s Huge Chance, and by Van der Graaf Generator for Godbluff and Even now Lifetime.

Hawkwind recorded numerous albums at the residential studio, which includes 1975’s famous Warrior On The Edge Of Time whilst Queen recorded A Night At The Opera there.

Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm will have its planet premiere at the annual South By SouthWest songs party in Austin Texas on March 16. You can view a trailer for the movie underneath.

The film has been directed by Hannah Berryman, who designed the BBC documentary The Brick In The Wall Kids about the schoolchildren who highlighted on Pink Floyd’s 1979 Amount One particular single A different Brick In The Wall Element 2, and centres all over Kingsley and Charles Ward, the brothers who transformed their farmhouse into the world’s to start with residential studio.

Other notable artists from the rock world to use Rockfield contain Robert Plant (1982’s Photos At Eleven) Judas Priest (1976’s Sad Wings Of Destiny), Clannad (1987’s Sirius), Budgie (who recorded most of their basic 70s albums at Rockfield), Motorhead (1979’s On Parole) and Black Sabbath (1992’s Dehumanizer).

More a short while ago the studio has been employed by Coldplay, The Stone Roses, Oasis, Straightforward Minds, Manioc Street Preachers, The Charlatans and several additional.

Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm options interviews with Dave Brock, Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Martin, Jim Kerr, The Stone Roses, Tim Burgess and far more.

Facts of the film’s much more standard launch will abide by.