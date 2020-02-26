watch-the-trippy-video-for-phoebe-bridgers’-new-single-‘garden-song’

Phoebe Bridgers has released a trippy online video for her brand new one ‘Garden Song’ — verify out the weird clip down below.

The tune is Bridgers’ to start with new solo substance to be introduced given that the arrival of her acclaimed debut album ‘Stranger In The Alps’ in 2017.

Read through additional: Phoebe Bridgers talks collaborating with The 1975, aliens and her “unafraid” new album

Now, Bridgers has unveiled the online video for ‘Garden Song’. Directed by her young brother Jackson, the concept behind the clip arrived from Bridgers herself: just after using tobacco a bong, she questioned her brother to then “surprise” her with what occurred upcoming.

The movie results in being ever more strange, with comic and writer Tig Notaro appearing at one particular stage dressed as a monk.

Examine out the movie for Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Garden Song’ down below:

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1u8rIx65QgA?feature=oembed" title="Phoebe Bridgers - Garden Song (Official Video)" width="696"></noscript>

Bridgers will help The Countrywide in Japan, Australia and New Zealand this spring prior to transferring on to guidance The 1975 in North The united states this summer.

Bridgers will also conduct at The 1975’s huge outdoor show in London’s Finsbury Park on July 11, and she’s been booked to perform at Latitude Festival on July 17.

Talking before this month, Bridgers revealed more about her impending new album.

“I have a track about becoming locked out of my household, there’s just one about the apocalypse, nevertheless tons of loss of life,” Bridgers stated. “I essentially create the identical track in excess of and in excess of and then seem to my producers and my bandmates to assist me make them seem different.”