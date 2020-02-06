Watch the video for King Krule’s new song “Alone, Omen 3”.

King Krule has released the video for his latest single “Alone, Omen 3”.

The track comes from Archy Marshall’s new solo album “Man Alive!”, Which is due to be released on February 21st. It is the continuation of the album “The Ooz” released in 2017.

Directed by Jocelyn Anquetil, Marshall stars in the clip for “Alone, Omen 3” along with a number of his bandmates, friends and collaborators. You can check out the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWnK2t_FxrY [/ embed]

About the course and the video, Marshall said: “I felt like I had come out of a dark place and I was on a level. I really appreciated the depression … but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now. “

King Krule will launch a UK and European tour next month, starting on March 3rd in Brussels and ending on March 24th and 25th with two shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Check out his tour schedule below.

March

3 – Brussels, A.B

4 – Paris, L’Olympia

5 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

7 – Copenhagen, K.B Hallen

8 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

19 – Dublin, Olympia

21 – Glasgow, Barrowland

22 – Manchester, Albert Hall

24 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

25 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

King Krule will perform at the End of The Road Festival in Dorset in September, with Pixies, Angel Olsen and Bright Eyes among the leading names in the cast.