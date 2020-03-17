watch the video he analyzes – Up News Info

Porsha Williams has just hinted that President Donald Trump may be ill. You may be aware of the fact that you have already been tested for the new coronavirus, and the results are reported to be negative.

Check out the video Porsha shared on her social media account and what fans have to say about her thoughts:

“I feel sick … Or is it just me?” Porsha titled her post.

Someone said: ‘These words were extremely difficult to say! Fight to be human, “and another follower posted:” But everyone is in the supermarket. “

Someone else said, ‘Do you know more? All leaders have this terrible face as they give a speech. I think they know more. “

One follower said: “I wish I didn’t have to read. Isn’t he the president and should he know about the things he wants to talk about?

Someone else said, ‘Oh please. It’s 2020. No one is listening or staying home. Until everyone has children and understand the severity of this emergency. No one is going to listen, “and another follower said,” Must say Atlanta and New Orleans specifically. “

Another follower said, “real true! Idris Elba just released a positive. These kids on spring break in Florida just refuse to let anything stop their vacation. So far, 19 cases have been discovered in that state . #Smdh “, and someone else scared out:” Next thing you know, the whole place will be blocked. “

One follower posted this: ‘I highly recommend, but what if we don’t? Except for the possibility of catching him, of course. “

In addition, Porsha also believes that it is better to stay home as much as possible these days. She shared an important recommendation and provoked mixed reactions from her fans.

“Please try to stay home with your loved ones if you can. Be careful and know that the Lord supports us!” Porsha titled her post.

Porsha fans are doing the same thing these days.

