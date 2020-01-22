Watch this amazing young Slipknot fan air drumming on “Psychosocial”

A young Slipknot fan has gone viral after recently demonstrating his amazing air drumming skills at a British show.

A clip of the five-year-old, identified as Caleb H and waving his arms at “Psychosocial”, was viewed almost six million times and retweeted over 72,000 times.

His skills, which you can see below, were also recognized by Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who shared the clip and explained: “My MAN”.

The Sticksman later turned to SJC Drums to get Caleb a new snare.

My MAN 🤘🏻🥁🤘🏻🥁🤘🏻 https://t.co/i5SzPTnsRd

– Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) January 18, 2020

He has a bright future in drumming! Keep promoting his love for the instrument. Hey @SJCdrums, how about we connect this young shredder Caleb with a new snare drum? 🤘🏻🥁 https://t.co/kaPGDvQ2cC

– Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) January 19, 2020

The band is currently touring the UK to support their sixth studio album “We Are Not Your Kind”, which was released in August.

Slipknot will be playing a sell-out show at The O2 in London on Saturday (January 25th), and the band has announced that a pop-up store called “Iowa Whiskey” will be open all weekend for the tour to celebrate in the capital.

The pop-up is located in The Provender Building on Camden Market and is open on Saturdays from 12 noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 noon to 5 p.m. (January 26).

The members of the Slipknot band will be present on Saturday between 12 noon and 3 p.m. to pick up bottles with the band’s recommended “No. 9’s whiskey. The supply of drinks is limited and can be bought in the pop-up window. The store will also offer exclusive tapes and 12 x 12 printed vinyl bundles.

The remaining tour dates for Great Britain from Slipknot’s “We Are Not Your Kind” tour can be found below.

January

22 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

24 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

25 – The O2 Arena in London

Sid Wilson was discovered by Slipknot last week while enjoying a cup of tea before appearing in a pub in Manchester before the band’s show in town.

Today (January 21st) Funko also introduced its latest pop line! Vinyl characters – including their attitude to Slipknot.