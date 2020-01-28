Watch: Tom Hiddleston is preparing for the Disney + ‘Loki’ series

January 28 (UPI) – Tom Hiddleston is preparing for the new Disney + series Loki,

The 38-year-old actor shared a behind-the-scenes video of his training for the live action show on Instagram on Monday.

The video shows how Hiddleston rehearses an action scene. The actor jumps into the air with the help of wires and finally falls on his face.

“Preparation is going really well. #Loki,” he joked in the headline.

Hiddleston plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was last seen in the film Avengers: Endgame, He went on to say The late show with Stephen Colbert in September that the Loki The series answers fan questions about his character.

“Two questions that were asked to me is Loki really dead and what is Loki doing with this cube?” Hiddleston said, referring to action points in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, “The series will answer both questions.”

Disney + is developing further new series based on Marvel characters. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will play the main role The hawk and the winter soldierwhile Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will star Wanda vision,

In addition, Hiddleston Loki will speak in the Disney + series What happened if…? The show is an animated series that examines what would happen if important moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were different.