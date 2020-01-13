Watch Tool, Dream Theater and Styx pay tribute to Rush legend Neil Peart

Loading...

Tool, Dream Theater and Styx all paid tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart during their live shows this weekend.

News about Peart’s death was announced Friday, with a statement from the band that the 67-year-old died last Tuesday after a three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer.

While tribute poured in from the world of music as the news began to filter through, artists in the hours after the news broke in concert brought their own tribute to the influential musician.

Tooldrummer Danny Carey recorded parts of Peart’s famous live drum solo in their set in San Diego on Friday night, while a photo of the two is projected in the background.

Tool also played an excerpt from Rush classic A Passage To Bangkok before launching Jambi.

Meanwhile, Dream Theater held a moment of silence to remind Peart of their show in Amsterdam on Saturday night.

In her eyes, frontman James LaBrie followed to the crowd: “I would like to have 30 seconds of silence in memory of Neil,” who was impeccably adhered to by the AFAS Live crowd.

And during the Styx concert at the Celebrity Theater in Arizona on Friday, singer and keyboardist Lawrence Gowan played a section of Rush’s Limelight, in which he told the audience: “Thanks to one of the greatest drummers and certainly one of the greatest lyrics of all time, Neil Peart. “

In the meantime, tribute has continued to come for Peart, including Rush’s old producer Terry Brown who said: “I have spent so many good memories of good times listening to him composing some of the greatest percussive moments on record and working with his lyrics that he cared so much to write for all of us to cherish.

“It seems incomprehensible that a man can use so much of his brain to enrich our lives and then leave us so abruptly.

“Thank you Neil for everything you have given us. I have added a photo of you and me on my 60th birthday – a great memory, thank you for your presence and such a huge part of my life.

“My heartfelt thoughts go to all Rush families, friends and fans on this sad occasion.”

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson also paid a tribute to Peart and said: “So sad to hear that Neil is gone. What an enormous talent and influence on the course of rock music forever. He was such a magical cornerstone in the Temple of Rush. Rush is timeless forever. “

Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward also made a statement: “Red Barchetta has become even more powerful today after the news of your death. Our condolences to relatives, friends, fellow musicians and fans. RIP Neil.”

