Watch: Truck driver criticized livestock manure spill over animal rights protester

Animal rights protester shaken after claiming truck drivers carrying live cattle dumped cow waste in front of her, verbally assaulted her, and made death threats online after an argument last Friday .

Taranaki resident Frances Woods joined the protesters who protested the Yangtze Fortune breeding ship exporting 3,800 live New Zealand cows to farms in China.

But while demonstrating, she alleges that truck drivers carrying live cattle to the ship pulled their fingers and dumped the effluent, splashing the waste everywhere in the demonstrators.

The Herald contacted the trucking company several times for comments.

“We decided to protest the place where the trucks were carrying cattle and live cows. We were there quite late at night. It was scary because there was no sign of hoot. It was like s “They were sedated,” Woods told the Herald.

Woods captured the moment a truck driver dumped livestock waste in front of his vehicle as he passed through New Plymouth. Photo / provided

“There were truck drivers who pulled our fingers. One of the truck drivers had the nerve to pour the effluent right where we protested. It was wild. Some of us were splashed” , she said.

“We finally decided to call it a night, it was too haunting to see them shipped. It was disgusting that they dropped the effluent right next to us.”

On the way back, she got caught between two of the cattle trucks and claims that a driver threw cow waste in front of his vehicle.

The Taranaki resident captured the incident on camera, with a video showing the truck releasing garbage from the streets of New Plymouth.

In the video, we can hear one of Woods’ friends shouting “Oh, it splashed my face!”

Frances Woods collected evidence from the truck driver spilling effluent in front of their car. Photo / provided

Woods says his car was covered in livestock waste.

She then claims to have been almost chased from the road by a cattle truck following her.

Woods says she did not feel safe and decided to stop in front of Hawera McDonald’s. This is where she says that two truck drivers trapped her, a parking lot in front of her and the other behind.

She claims that one of the drivers got out of the truck and launched homophobic insults and verbal abuse against her and her friends.

Frances Woods captured the moment two trucks carrying live cattle trapped her before verbally abusing the animal protester. Photo / provided

“We got 40 minutes from New Plymouth and noticed that the truck behind me was almost hitting me. I was really scared to think” this person could kill us “.

“In the end, we stopped, which means that we ended up stopping near another truck. Another stopped behind us and we were sandwiched between them.

“The truck driver got out of his truck and came over to us and started shouting” do you want a hamburger? “, Trying to upset us. They started to abuse us by saying that we are a car full of lesbians and that the cows went to the slaughterhouse.

“These men were proud of what they were doing to these New Zealand cows, and they wanted to rub my face.

“They targeted me just because I care about animals. It was horrible. I was so angry.”

Wood then followed the two truck drivers to McDonald’s where she was filmed facing the two men.

“There are cows on this fucking ship and they are alive and they have souls!” We hear wood screaming.

“And you don’t care about all of you in this room, but I hope that when you die, you will meet all these souls.” She screamed.

As Woods was asked to leave the store, the two truck drivers can be heard taunting her.

McDonald’s confirmed that there had been an incident between Wood and other customers at Hawera McDonald’s last Friday.

The video of Woods’ altercation was then published on social networks. She said she then received death threats from several people, including one of the truck drivers.

In an online thread suggesting that Woods deserved a “bullet”, one of the truck drivers, who admitted online that he was involved in an argument with the protester, responded by writing: “A bag in plastic grown with a carrot. “

The truck driver involved in the incident then participated in the cyberbullying, joining a conversation that explains how the protester must die. Photo / Facebook The driver of the truck, whom the Herald chose not to name, admitted to having been involved in an altercation. Photo / Facebook

Woods told the Herald that while she shouldn’t have shouted at the truckers, the whole experience with drivers and online abuse was cruel and degrading.

“Online bullying was overwhelming and cruel. I was told that I had to die and that I had to be raped.

“I know I shouldn’t have been screaming at McDonald’s but I was screaming for cows. I don’t want to attack dairy farmers, I’m getting there from an animal welfare perspective. The places we export animals do not have animal standards. It is not natural to put animals on a ship.

“There will be dead animals on this ship. And they will be thrown overboard into the ocean. Cyberbullying shows how detached people have become from humanity.”

“There are hundreds of effluent dumping stations available for trucks across the country. It is illegal to discharge effluents on our roads.”

PROTEST OF LIVE CATTLE EXPORTS

Protesters gathered near Port Taranaki on Friday to protest against the export of 3,800 live cows to farms in China.

Last Thursday, the Chinese ship Yangtze Fortune arrived at 12:45 p.m. SAFE organized a peaceful demonstration at the corner of Ocean View Parade / Bayly St.

Woods was part of another separation demonstration at the port, taking part in a smaller but peaceful demonstration.

Although the export of live cattle, sheep, goats and deer for slaughter was prohibited in 2003, faults allow them to be exported for breeding purposes.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe told the Herald that more than 40,000 cows were exported abroad last year.

“The latest figures show that 2.1 million day-old chicks were exported in 2018 and 40,000 cows were exported last year. The shipment that left Port Taranaki this weekend was for 3800 cows.

“We also export a lot of live fish, mainly eels. Some of the eel species we export are endangered and native to NZ.”

He also revealed that a live export vessel left the port of Timaru on Wednesday, but it is not known how many animals were on board.

The government is currently reviewing the laws surrounding the export of live animals for breeding.

Appelbe in a previous statement said that SAFE argues for a total ban and claims that New Zealand has no control over the welfare of the animals once they have left our shores.

“The reality is that we cannot impose our animal welfare laws on other countries.”

“We have no control over the welfare of these animals once they have left the New Zealand coast.”

Woods agrees, saying that New Zealand must take care of its own animals.

“China has such bad standards for animal rights and we send our beautiful animals there.

“We have flaws that allow these animals to be shipped under breeding conditions. But once they reach China, nobody knows what’s going on. They will never touch the grass again.”

