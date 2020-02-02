Watch: Trump, Bolton, Biden testify to impeachment proceedings in “SNL”

February 2 (UPI) – Saturday night live satirized the US Senate hearings on President Donald Trump’s impeachment this cold weekend.

The 9-minute sketch was touted as a “trial” in which Alec Baldwin as Trump, Kenan Thompson as TV lawyer Greg Mathis, Kate McKinnon as Senator Lindsey Graham and Kyle Mooney as fictional lawyer Joe Pesci from Brooklyn appeared in the comedy film, My cousin Vinny,

“We’ll call witnesses because that’s a fucking process,” said Mathis, testifying to John Bolton – played by Cecily Strong.

“The things I saw with President Trump made me deeply concerned about the future of democracy,” said Bolton.

When asked why he’s only now reporting, the former national security advisor replied: “Because I’m a messy bitch who loves drama.”

Then Bolton said his entire book was pre-orderable on Amazon.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter was called on as the next witness.

Pete Davidson, who pretended to be the younger Biden, rode into the courtroom on a hover board and steamed.

“My schedule was wide open!” Biden explained.

“The president only points to me to distract from his own crimes.”

Trump arrived with a stroller and insisted that he was a “very sick old man”.

“How could I stop the help from Ukraine? I can hardly get around the house,” he said.

“Are you trying to go to Weinstein?” Mathis wanted to know.

“In what sense? Because Harvey and I overlap in some areas,” Trump replied.

Invited to a final statement, Trump said: “What I have learned from this process is that nothing I do or say has any consequences. I would therefore like to clarify everything.”

He then admitted to calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, cheating on everything from taxes to golf to women, and secretly loving CNN.

Mathis found Trump guilty at all costs, fined him $ 10,000, and ordered him to make a nice comment about the spokeswoman for the house, Nancy Pelosi.

“Good. Your body is an 8,” said Trump.