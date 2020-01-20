Watch: “Turbo Joe” sits in a kitty wheelchair

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) – A kitten in Tigard, thanks to the help of its human friends, moves on two legs and a brisk wheel set. Now he is ready to find a permanent home.

A compassionate Samaritan found “Turbo Joe” last fall and noticed that the kitten was tearing at the front legs. It turned out that Joe had an accident months earlier that paralyzed him from the waist down. He was brought to the village of Meow, a non-profit organization that looks after the treatment and rehabilitation of overgrown cats, and housed with a first-time foster parent.

Sheila Burdick said that she already had two cats with one eye, so of course she was attracted to help another kitten with special needs.

Back on Track Veterinary Rehabilitation Center in southwest Portland equipped Joe with a special wheelchair to make it easier for him to get around.

“He definitely needs practice because he needs a lot of nuclear power,” said Burdick. But the wheels help him keep up with her other cats. “Except when they jump on something,” she added. “(Then) he says:” Oh man. How dare you.'”

Joe is affectionately referred to as the “village warrior” and went to adoption this week. He was very popular in the village and even got his own Instagram page. Joe is looking for a family that offers a little more attention and care.

“The cat doesn’t know it’s special,” said longtime volunteer Pam Cyr. “They have just as much to offer, if not more. They kind of pull your heart. ‘

In 2019, Meow Village announced that it had adopted 475 cats and relocated 460 wild cats.

“You see that they are successful and then put them in a home … it’s really worth it,” said Cyr.