Watch: Two people arrested after police persecution on the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route

February 5 (UPI) – Two suspects were arrested after a chase on the parade for Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs, police said.

According to a statement from the Kansas City police, the incident started at 8:12 a.m.CEST when the vehicle broke a parade barrier. The police used stop sticks to hit the car, but the vehicle continued on the parade route lined with fans.

Videos from the parade showed how the police contacted the car before performing a PIT maneuver. This tactic forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways and lose control. As soon as the car was stopped, police officers immediately changed the vehicle.

The police said the driver was being checked for impairment and that a search of the car had shown no weapons. The release said that no motive was known, but added that “there is no evidence of terrorist activity.”

According to the police, the parade route was secured after the incident. No injuries were reported.

BREAKING: A police chase broke out on the route of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade. We are working to learn more about the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/rGwr8c1z5m— 41 Action News (@ 41actionnews) February 5, 2020

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The historic win led to the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory parade in 50 years.

Chief radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus, who served as the master of ceremonies for the post-parade rally at Kansas City Union Station, estimated that more than 1 million people attended the ceremony.

During the rally after the two-mile parade, chief star players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, bully Mathieu and Tyreek Hill spoke. Kansas City chairman Clark Hunt spoke as the first member of the franchise, followed by head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Members of the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl winning team also participated in the parade.