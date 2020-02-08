Watch UFC 247 for free while Jon Jones takes over Dominick Reyes – TV channel and live stream details

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is head to head to UFC 247 this weekend against undefeated Dominick Reyes.

Jones, who is considered one of the greatest UFC players of all time, will play his light heavyweight title against the Californian in Houston, Texas.

UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones will face Dominick Reyes this weekend

The 32-year-old beat Thiago Santos at UFC 239 last July, setting his record of 27 fights to 25 wins.

He will try to defend his crown again this weekend when facing the 12 wins out of 12 Reyes.

UFC 247: TV station and live stream

The main UFC event takes place on Saturday February 8th at the Toyota Center with 19,000 seats in Houston.

The main event is expected to start at 4:30 p.m. UK time, but it depends on how the combat card is played.

The action will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, which means that the main event in the UK is NOT pay-per-view.

The coverage of the preliminary round and the main map starts at 1 a.m.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, download the official app to stream it on a range of devices.

If you are an EE phone customer, you can follow the event for free. EE customers can sign up for a three-month free trial at BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150.

A UFC Fight Pass is available from £ 6.99 if you want to stream wherever you are and want to see the early preparation show.

Jon Jones shows his reflexes as he prepares for the UFC fight with Thiago Santos

UFC 247: full combat card

main card

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian (women’s flyweight title)

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige (featherweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi (heavyweight)

prelims

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo (Middleweight)

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams (Welterweight)

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee (female flyweight)

Early preliminary round