Watch: Unlikely Love Becomes A Tragic Reality In “If My Love Loves” Highlight Reel

TvN’s upcoming drama “When I Love My Love” has released a spotlight video ahead of its first date!

“When I Love My Love” is about the love story between Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who they both fell in love with in college and reunited many years later. Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee GOT7 played in the college year, while Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young played themselves.

The clip starts with Han Jae Hyun out of prison. As he was surrounded by reporters, his voice said, “The things I want to do are right … no longer in the world.” Yoon Ji Soo, who kept her secret, remembers her past when she was an innocent lover who did not part with the difficult reality.

The video goes back to the 1990s when Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo were college students. Yoon Ji Soo is strongly recommend that she would date, and Han Jae Hyun watch her surprise when flying from the bus. Yoon Ji Soo’s voice starts now, “You’ve been my side … and you’ve been everything.”

In the past, Han Jae Hyun seems to have never forgotten Yoon Ji Soo. Although he is now a man of ambition, the presence of Yoon Ji Soo making her down and remembered that he was right. Her voice said, “No one is looking, I won’t find you. I still don’t know why you left that day.”

One day, Han Jae Hyun was in trouble when his son Yoon Ji Soo was involved in a school violence incident. She was trying to protect his son, but the people in the vicinity stating that was not too happy to someone else if she is the best isolate her for no reason.

The closer Han Jae Hyun is to Yoon Ji Soo, the more he pushes. She said, “I feel bad and desperate for not really going back. I hope I can stop now.” protect me. “

“When I Love You Blossoms” premieres April 25 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki!

