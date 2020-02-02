Watch: Vernon Davis announces resignation during Super Bowl LIV pre-game show

February 2 (UPI) – Vernon Davis, veteran of the Washington Redskins, leaves the NFL after 14 seasons.

Davis announced his retirement on Sunday during a segment on Fox’s Super Bowl LIV pre-game show. He joined Rob Gronkowski, a former New England Patriots fan, and James Harrison, ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, in a video that featured a parody of The golden girls exclaimed: “The golden gronks.”

“That’s right. I’m retired,” said Davis.

Davis, two-time Pro Bowl and 2013 All-Pro of the second team, only played four games for the Redskins this season before landing on the injured reserve. After a one-year stay at the Denver Broncos in 2015, he spent the last four seasons in Washington.

The San Francisco 49ers voted Davis No. 6 in the 2006 Maryland NFL Draft. He recorded 583 catches for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns between the 49ers, Redskins and Broncos.