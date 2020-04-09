Watch: WINNER Guess What Group She Is? Describing 3rd Album “Remember”

WINNER members expressed their love for the group, their albums, and their fans in a recent interview.

A year before the release of WINNER’s third studio album “Remember,” the group shared a clip of their members answering the same questions they were asking when they debuted.

WINNER debuted after competing in the 2013 “WIN” survival program and promotion for six years. Asked what WINNER meant to her, Song Mino replied, “WINNER is like a baby. I ate food and learned a lot while flying with friends who were born next to it.”

Lee Seung Hoon said, “WINNER is the biggest slice of my 20s,” and Kang Seung Yoon replied, “These are all my numbers.” Kim Jin Woo, who enlisted in the military last week, said, “WINNER is now something I can’t do without.”

The members then asked to explain their latest album. Kang Seung Yoon said, “The beauty of the empty space. I think it’s an album that will be empty to produce what we will fill when we return.” Song Mino says, “The work of the world. very good work. “

Kim Jin Woo replied, “Keep going,” while Lee Seung Hoon said, “Be healthy. The message is to be healthy and healthy while ‘Remember’ to me and to Inner Circles (WINNER’s fandom). Hope you will be well.”

The clip concludes with a thank you message to each member. Song Min-ho said, “It is not difficult to say one sentence to the man I love. The fans give us strength and support and listen to us to be able to be there.”

Kang Seung Yoon said, “I want to thank you for all those who participated in some of our seven long years. I especially want to thank you for your members and more than anything, the scope of the Inner care group WINNER.

Lee Seung Hoon added, “We prepared this album when we thought about the fans, and I tried my best.” Kim Jin Woo said, “How much you love and help many of us, may you all feel a great sense of happiness beyond.”

Check out the video with English subtitles below:

