Watch: woman tracks down owners of photos found in second-hand album

January 24 (UPI) – A Pennsylvania woman who found a photo album with pictures worth decades in a thrift store said she could find the original owners of the photos.

Wendi Shaw said she went shopping at the Goodwill store in Chadd’s Ford when she discovered a photo album titled “My Gang”.

“I am a bit of a treasure hunter and sometimes I see a photo or something, but I recorded this album and I thought,” This person lives here for life, “Shaw told WPVI-TV.

Shaw said in a Facebook post that she feared that the album and his photos, which date from the 1950s to the 1990s, might have been inadvertently donated to the store.

She bought the album for $ 3 and set about finding the owner on social media.

WPVI-TV said the owner contacted the owner after the original report on the album and Shaw was planning to meet them in person to return the memories of their legal home.