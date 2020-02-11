Watch: Yoo In Young, Kim Ji Suk, ONE and Kang Han Na begin their drama journey for a variety show

Variety show to come “Shall we write love? The Romance “(now” The Romance “) has published some fun previews for the show!

“The Romance” follows a group of celebrities making their debut as romantic playwrights on the web, and stars Kim Ji Suk, Yoo In Young, Kang Han Na and ONE.

In the teaser video that follows Kim Ji Suk and Yoo In Young as they write their script, they are joined on the phone by Gong Hyo Jin. The actress had worked with Kim Ji Suk on the KBS drama “When the camellia blooms” and he calls her for his opinion on their ideas. When he tells her that they plan to write about a woman who has lost her memory and a man who wants to help her recover her memory, Gong Hyo Jin is frank with him because she says that the premise is a cliché. Kim Ji Suk fights to keep the memory loss at the heart of their drama while Gong Hyo Jin pleads to remove it.

Meanwhile, Kang Han Na and ONE are also working on their drama. The atmosphere is light as they examine their characters in depth, discussing their eating habits and their fashion styles. Kang Han Na takes the opportunity to also ask questions about ONE’s personal preferences, explaining that she also hopes to get to know her writing partner better.

“The Romance” will be broadcast on February 13 and broadcast every Thursday at 6:25 pm. KST.

