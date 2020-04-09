Watch: Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Bo Young, GOT7’s Jinyoung, and Jeon Become a Reflector of the Real Love Story “When My Love Blossoms”

tvN’s upcoming drama “When I Love My Love” has released a new teaser!

“If I Love You” will tell the love story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who they both fell in love with in college and then reunited many years later. GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will play characters while they are young, while Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young will play roles after the characters merge in their forties.

The new teas started with Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young knowing the love story. The younger versions played by Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee have a fairly simple love life as they go on different dates. They share ice cream, play in the water, and look at each other with love and warmth. However, one day, Jeon So Nee was devastated, and Yoo Ji Tae’s voice said, “So, I don’t have to answer.”

Right now, Yoo Ji Tae tells Lee Bo Young, “To me, you dream.” For others, Lee Bo Young said, “Do not worry. I will not see her again.” Then she opens a painful sore fresh while standing on the other side. Yoo Ji Tae says he doesn’t know why he left that day, and Lee Bo Young says, “Because it’s a dream. We’re going to wake up soon.”

“If My Love Is My Love” is set to premiere on April 25 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch the full teaser below:

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVWwQfp74aQ [/ displaying]

