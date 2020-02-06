Watch: Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young describe their characters and things to watch for in the upcoming thriller “Memorist”

The cast of “Memorist” showed his excellent teamwork during a script reading!

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, this upcoming mystery thriller tells of a detective named Dong Baek who has supernatural powers (played by Yoo Seung Ho) and a genius profiler named Han Sun Mi (played by Lee Se Young) upon arrival. forces to track down an evil serial killer. Unlike many fictional heroes who hide their identities, Dong Baek makes his powers known to the world as he courageously fights crime and evil.

In the video, the leads stood up to greet the staff and threw them into the room. With a respectful greeting, Yoo Seung Ho said, “I’m going to work hard,” followed by greetings from Lee Se Young.

Yoo Seung Ho introduced his character to viewers in an interview. “I will depict Dong Baek who has supernatural powers,” he began. “He uses his supernatural powers only for justice.” This is proven by some of the lines he read when reading the script where he announced that he would not use his powers for the benefit of a specific nation, including his own.

The actor added: “He is motivated by action, refreshing and a character who fits well at the time.”

Lee Se Young said of his own character, “She is a genius profiler who is the youngest person to ever win the title of chief superintendent at the age of 30. She is a very cold person , but she is also the most passionate about catching the criminal. ” The actress continued: “It is difficult to know what she thinks and she has unique charms.”

The tracks described certain points to watch in the drama. Yoo Seung Ho pointed out the charming characters who feel like they could exist in reality, while Lee Se Young said that the drama was based on a webtoon that she liked to read. Yoo Seung Ho added that the series will offer a refreshing story about capturing criminals, and the clip gave viewers a glimpse of the alchemy between profiling genius and supernatural detective.

“Memorist” also boasts a talented cast of supporting actors, including Jo Sung Ha, Go Chang Suk, Yoon Ji On, Jun Hyosung and Kim Seo Kyung who delivered humorous moments between Dong Baek and his colleagues. Reading of the script ended on a positive note with applause and a group photo.

At the end of the clip, Lee Se Young accidentally told viewers that the drama would be broadcast in 2019. A staff member reminded her that it was 2020, and she tried again laughing, saying, “‘Memorist’. , which will resume your trade shows, will be presented in March. Coming soon!”

Yoo Seung Ho concluded: “I think it will be a really fun and well-done drama. I’m going to embody a new type of character, so I hope you enjoy it. “The two actors said to the viewers:” Please give “Memorist” a lot of love and interest.

“Memorist” will be presented on March 11 at 10:50 pm KST. Check out the clip below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXuNfwGsnBw (/ integrated)

In the meantime, check out Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young in their 2012 drama “I miss you” below.

Watch now

How do you feel in this article?