Watch: Yoo Seung Ho Jokingly Explains That Lee Se Young Focused On Copying “Memorist”

TvN’s “Memorist” is showing a new behind the scenes look!

A new video of the release of Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, and Jo Sung Ha is a joke as the wait begins. Lee Se Young cheerfully told Yoo Seung Ho, “No scanning allowed! I came to stop you from scanning.” In response, Jo Sung Ha wittily asked, “Is there a kill button?” Then Lee Se Young disguised himself as a referee, causing Yoo Seung Ho to laugh.

Yoon Ji On is caught playing around with flashing lights. He found a camera making a camera and growling. The shock did not last long, and he immediately made the cast and crew laugh with their foolish actions. Go Chang Suk and Yoon Ji On rehearsal where Go Chang Suk hits Yoon Ji On. Yoon Ji On suddenly burst into laughter, saying, “How can you laugh so hard after I was shot like that?”

Later, Lee Se Young tries to say something to her, but he continues to make mistakes. Frustrated, he researched the script in hopes of working together. Lee Se Young keeps making blooms, and Yoo Seung Ho, Go Chang Suk, and Yoon Ji On watch entertainment. Finally he asked for the script again. He watched Yoo Seung Ho say something, and he asked, “Are you really good at memorizing your lines?”

The fun doesn’t stop there. Yoo Seung Ho and Jun Hyosung are playful about the names of each Instagram in each other. He makes fun of the word “superstar” in his name, and he points out that he can’t say he refers to himself as “dandy” in his name. She looked embarrassed, and she laughed at the reaction. Later, she tries to “cool” the draw, but eventually laughs at the clutter.

In the end, Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young are back together. He liked to shock her to focus, and she replied, “I don’t think we made a good couple.” Instead, he shows a close friendship by sending a funny heart to the camera. Lee Se Young says she’s a good friend, and Yoo Seung Ho smiles.

“Celebrity” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

