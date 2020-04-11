Watch: Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, and Better to Make a Riot at the End of the “Celebrity” Scene

TvN’s “Colorful” has released an amazing new look!

Based on a website of the same name, “Cruel” tells the story of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Young), an elite criminal profiler, who tracks down a serial killer.

The new video begins with director Yoo Seung Ho’s acting. She also praised Lee Se Young for her skin, much to her delight. He said, “Dong Baek said he looks less … No director,” Then, when Yoo Seung Ho forgot his lines, he smiled briefly for his mistake.

In another scene, Yoo Seung Ho repeatedly tries to throw away the paper, but he continues to laugh at it because he missed it. He also enjoys making leather scene films, advising him to start by throwing paper in the air. Jun Hyosung comments, “He likes the fighting scene. It’s okay if he still likes it.” When the director said to treat Jun Hyosung well because he wasn’t ready to go, Go Chang Suk sang “Starlight.” She quickly finished filming and came out while giving her one last song.

While filming, Lee Se Young was excited about playing the camera. She came forward and asked, “It’s not difficult for the camera to focus, is it?” but he was quickly unable to find the camera in focus.

In the final scene clip, Yoon Ji On makes a joke using words. Then, she said with pride, “Anyone who laughs is the elderly.” He and Yoo Seung Ho also had fun shooting the scene with a prop gun. Yoon Ji On threatens Yoo Seung Ho, and Yoo Seung Ho plays by asking, “Are you close?”

Watch the full make-up video below!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kAfCqW7qQg (/ displaying)

“Celebrity” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Catch the latest episode below!

Watch Now

How does this article feel?