Watch: Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, And The Other Down And Funky While Organizing “Memorist”

TvN’s “Memorist” has a new look!

The new production video comes from a cast that delights in comfort food during filming. Yoo Seung Ho happily shares his favorite Lee Se Young sandwich. Enjoying a meal, Lee Se Young stated, “There’s a wave where we just make movies,” but Yoo Seung Ho exclaims, “Should we learn more?” When you finally get a bite to eat, the two men with the spirit to make satisfaction.

After filming a difficult scene, Lee Se Young and Yoon Ji On start taking pictures of Yoo Seung Ho, who is a model for her. Go Chang Suk act jealous, and Yoo Seung Ho said with embarrassment, “All the people I see.” However, Yoon Ji on show, “All people have to see you!”

In another clip, Lee Se Young and Yoo Seung Ho never stopped laughing while filming. Yoo Seung Ho decides not to look at Lee Se Young, and as he successfully weeps, Yoo Seung Ho says, “Wow, you’re the best!”

Even though Yoo Seung Ho was shivering as he snapped the kiss scene, he managed to smooth the scene. Even the staff showed their admiration while watching the kiss scene from the screen.

The “Painter” also showed incredible effort by dancing together. Yoo Seung Ho didn’t want to go in first because the trailer was still going to make a video, but when Go Chang Suk said, “Even I did,” Yoo Seung Ho quickly joined. Finally, Yoo Seung Ho is attracted to the cameraman. He asked, “How’s your camera focusing? It’s a bit strange,” but the cameraman retorted, “How do you remember your line?”

Watch the video making below!

“Celebrity” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

