Watch: YOU Show Horrible Sibling Dynamics While Working to “Hold” MV + Lee Soo Hyun’s Scene Meh-Kiss

YOU have shared a funny new reaction video for “Hold” WINNER!

Lee Soo Hyun recently starred in the WINNER music video for the pre-release track “Hold,” a 1990s entertaining parody in which he plays the fourth sister of a member of WINNER. On April 4, he wrote a clip of himself responding to a music video with his brother Lee Lee Hyuk, who did not like to mourn sadly in all matters.

Bickering is surprisingly straightforward: while watching the scene where Lee Seung Hoon easily tries to read her text message on her shoulder, Lee Soo Hyun jokes, “She acts like you.” When Lee Soo Hyun threw a glass of water on Lee Seung Hoon’s face in the video, Lee Chan Hyuk produced the volley with a joke, “You act the same way as you … you drink the water the same way.”

Lee Soo Hyun also revealed the blink-and-you-miss-video of the music to “Parasite” – where his brother denied entry to some suitors he thought was inappropriate, Song Mino showed up front wearing exactly Lee Jung Eun’s character on the spot replace the award-winning movie.

While watching the scene where Lee Soo Hyun almost kisses Kang Seung Yoon (who is her boyfriend in a dual role), Lee Soo Hyun can’t hide his embarrassment, and Lee Chan Hyuk misses the chance to seduce him. The songwriters seemed very happy when they saw my sister stepping up when asked, and she couldn’t stop herself from bursting into tears when Lee Soo Hyun forgot she was worried that he and Kang Seung Yoon might accidentally use their lips.

Watch ME share what the real sibling sibling dynamics are in this exciting new reaction video below! (The clip is in English subtitles.)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fn1MHfDepwI (/ displaying)

If you haven’t seen it, you can check out the WINNER comic music video for “Hold” here!

How does this article feel?