Watch: Yubin Launches YouTube Channel With Fan Message

Yubin has opened his own YouTube channel!

On February 10, the singer-actress posted her first video entitled “Yubin finally hurts ?!”

The clip started with Yubin posing in front of a dummy magazine cover. It indicates: “Hot problem in real time. Yubin ends up causing trouble ?! Revealed one day in February 2020. News of gossip by journalist Kim Yubin. “

In the video, Yubin greets the fans with enthusiasm. “I’m opening a new YouTube channel,” she said. “Please wait impatiently for YubTV. The date will be revealed below. Legends explain that one day it will arrive by surprise in February 2020.

She continued: “If the feedback is good, I also plan to do a live broadcast on YouTube, so please tap subscribe and like! See you later. Goodbye!”

The clip ended with a montage of Yubin from 2008 to 2020 and a taste of what is to come.

Check out the clip below!

