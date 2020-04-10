Watch: Yulhee Hospital Documents After Having Twin Babies In A New Vlog

Yulhee has shared her second vlog on her new YouTube channel, “Yulhee’s house”!

On April 10, she uploaded a new vlog, which began two days after surgery to give birth to twin girls. He explained, “I couldn’t make a movie yesterday because I couldn’t do it either. I also couldn’t do it well because of the many limitations in place because of coronaviruses.”

He gives a little preview of the hospital room, which shows just him, his wife Minhwan, and their babies coming in. She explained that she was finally alive now after two days, but she could cry or sleep. the day before due to injury.

Yulhee also explained that he had performed the examination on the day he learned that he had a low hemoglobin. She comments, “There are those who want to speak with the person who is now pregnant again. Please take extra iron. If you do not take it like I do, you might be suffering from blood,” she explains very painful.

He offered a more detailed tour of his room, saying he chose a large room so he could accommodate a large number of guests, but eventually he could not invite anyone.

As she sits on the bed and scrolls through her family photos, Yulhee explains, “The good thing about this hospital is that it takes the polarid of the baby and the father at birth.” She shared the photo and then commented on Jaeyul’s twin, saying that she missed it.

She captures two newborn photos, showing the similarities between the new baby on the left and the new baby on the right.

The video jumped to the seventh and final hospital in the hospital, where he worked on a coloring book sticker. She gets a call to breastfeed, so she finds the baby, Ahyoon and Arin.

After returning to her room, she completes the stained glass and comments that her hospital life is more boring than she thought. She said, “I sleep, eat, move a little, breastfeed, sleep, eat, then breastfeed. I miss Jjang [nicknamed Jaeyul].

Watch Yulhee’s new vlog below!

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GWBORKbAQg [/ displaying]

