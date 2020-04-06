Watch: Yulhee launches a YouTube Channel + Travel Sharing in Episode 2 of the First Vlog

Yulhee is now on YouTube!

On April 5, Yulhee released the “Yulhee’s House” channel with a video showing her second pregnancy trip.

Yulhee starts by announcing that there is one day left until the girls are twins. She explained that she should stop eating after 9 p.m. due to her surgery at 9am. She said, “I can not drink the water. So plan to eat much today, but I’m cold and could not sleep at night, so sleep until 4:00. Today.”

She then shared, “My twin is a girl, so I feel like I have to prepare a lot, but I’m wrong. It’s all prepared.” She shared some things that will be used for babies, including gifts from fans.

Yulhee also said that her stomach was pregnant. She said, “My stomach has grown so much. It’s kind of going downhill.”

The video also shows her trip to the hospital. While in the hospital bed wearing a mask, he named it delicious food, which included smoothies, hamburgers, bread, and fruit. Minhwan’s wife from FTISLAND asked if she was nervous, and she confessed, “A little … but I was nervous when I went into the operating room. I was nervous about having to give birth to Jaeyul, so I went to sleep. trying to avoid being too nervous. “

Check out Yulhee’s first video!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1z57HHO_gM (/ displaying)

Yulhee also posted a clip on her Instagram account introducing her YouTube channel with a caption that read, “Welcome to Yulhee’s House. The YouTube channel has finally opened! I’ll be back with a variety of videos as a mom of three and a 24-year-old (by Korean) Yulhee, which is why I’m happy. “

On February 11, Yulhee and Minhwan welcomed the twin girls. Minhwan is now a military man.

