Watch Zack de la Rocha go to the gym to get ready for RATM reunion shows

With Rage Against The Machines, eagerly awaited reunion, Zack De La Rocha moves to the gym to get in shape.

Personal trainer Andres Fajardo has released recordings of the Rage frontman’s last sessions, showing that he has been training him for three years.

“Now we have trained in the past 3 months to win him for shows and to come back on stage with #rageagainstthemachine. Let’s do it !!!”, wrote Fajardo.

In another post, the trainer said: “We are training to record a variety of shows that are coming in late March! Make sure that the body can absorb it and continue to influence the world and do great work for people!

Rage Against The Machine announced their reformation in November with a series of US appearances, including a headline at the Coachella Festival.

The comeback begins on March 26th in El Paso, followed by two more shows in Las Cruces and Phoenix on March 28th and 30th, respectively. Your Coachella headline set will then take place on the weekend of April 10th and 17th.

Although Rage’s guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford, and drummer Brad Wilk have not played at De La Rocha since 2011, they were active in the Prophets of Rage supergroup.

The band recently announced more shows on their comeback tour, with headlines confirmed at two other US festivals.