[watch:-zico-usually-takes-ninth-earn-for-“any-song”-on-“music-bank”-performances-by-iz*a-person,-gfriend,-weki-meki,-and-additional]

Block B’s Zico carries on to excel with “Any Song”!

On the February 21 episode of KBS’s “Music Bank,” Crimson Velvet’s “Psycho” was up against Zico’s “Any Music.” Zico took home the gain with 4,006 factors to Purple Velvet’s three,924 factors, making this his ninth win for the song.

Enjoy the winner’s announcement underneath!

The day featured performances by 3YE, About U, D.COY, H&D, IZ*Just one, KARD, Regular, VERIVERY, The Boyz, DreamNote, DreamCatcher, Rocket Punch, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, cignature, EVERGLOW, GFRIEND, Weki Meki, Cherry Bullet, and PENTAGON.

Examine out some of the performances underneath!

About U – “Who took my candy”

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

Constant – “One High-quality Day”

H&D – “Toward Tomorrow”

3YE – “Queen”

EVERGLOW – “Dun Dun”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

D.COY – “Color Magic”

Rocket Punch – “Bouncy”

VERIVERY – “Photo”

IZ*1 – “Fiesta”

DreamNote – “Wish”

The Boyz – “Reveal”

KARD – “Red Moon”

PENTAGON – “Camellia” + “Dr. BeBe”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

Weki Meki – “Dazzle Dazzle”

Moonbyul – “Eclipse”

GFRIEND – “Labyrinth”