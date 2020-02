Watch: Zico wins 5th victory for “Any Song” on “Music Bank”; Performances of GFRIEND, LOONA, EVERGLOW, etc.

“Any Song” by Zico is still going strong!

In the February 7 episode of KBS “Music Bank”, Zico’s “Any Song” was ahead of Red Velvet’s “Psycho” for first place. Zico took the victory with 4490 points against 4473 for Red Velvet, making Zico’s fifth victory for “Any Song”.

Watch the winner’s announcement below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHzk1q9XCgo (/ integrated)

This week’s artists were GFRIEND, LOONA, EVERGLOW, Golden Child, cignature, VERIVERY, OnlyOneOf, 2Z, ANS, Gavy NJ, GIFT, DKB, DreamNote, Voisper, ENOi, Kiara, Fishingirls and High Bro.

Check out some of the performances below!

GFRIEND – “Labyrinth” and “Carrefour”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOS0nVGV4Y0 (/ integrated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRHm3bTZ5HE (/ integrated)

LOONA – “#” and “So What”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSziMwcszF4 (/ integrated)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lN6wHlgxFs (/ embedded)

EVERGLOW – “Salute” and “Dun Dun”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53ODDWvU-Hk (/ integrated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmzNdVecHXE (/ integrated)

Golden Child – “Without you”

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psvh_16QuOc (/ embedded)

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTuJF7m9g9c (/ integrated)

DELIVERY – “Lay Back”

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSBypHUpNHE (/ incorporated)

OnlyOneOf – “dOra maar”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km65LidxJ-o (/ integrated)

2Z – “Roulette”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwMntFnpNTQ (/ integrated)

ANS – “Say my name”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkna5TH2VJM (/ integrated)

Gavy NJ – “I’m at Sinchon”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7i_Z0mIjIc (/ integrated)

DKB – “Sorry mom”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgVt_bgHSq8 (/ integrated)

DreamNote – “Wish”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i24BQVi7-eY (/ integrated)

Voisper – “Continue”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-myFEwvlyw (/ integrated)

ENOi – “Cheeky”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ld-LpwBlNs8 (/ integrated)

Kiara – “Boss”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BA_fgFlA4tA (/ integrated)

Congratulations to Zico!

