Watch: Zico wins the 2nd victory for “Any Song” on “Music Bank”; Performances of Super Junior, Golden Child, SF9, etc.

Zico won a victory for his hit song “Any Song”!

The January 31 episode of KBS “Music Bank” pitted “Psycho” by Red Velvet against “Any Song” by Zico. Zico took the win with 5,469 points against 4,368 points from Red Velvet. This is his second victory for “Any Song”, after winning on “Inkigayo” by SBS.

Watch the winner’s announcement below!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmt40bLQ7HM [/ integrated]

The day included performances by artists such as 2Z, ANS, ATEEZ, OnlyOneOf, SF9, VERIVERY, Golden Child, GIFT, Nari, DreamNote, VOISPER, Seong Da Bin, Super Junior, ENOi and prism.

Check out the performances below!

2Z – “My 1st hero”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FSiADltiN8 [/ integrated]

prism – “Burn It Up”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrA40f3nPPs [/ integrated]

Seong Da Bin – “Painful rupture”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBcgdSgAbEw [/ integrated]

ANS – “Say my name”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPelHqmu1GI [/ integrated]

ENOi – “Cheeky”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLNYzd8MvZw [/ integrated]

GIFT – “With me”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvUApt76obk [/ embed]

OnlyOneOf – “dOra maar”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIViLJj7Nd4 [/ integrated]

DELIVERY – “Lay Back” + “Me After You”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0mBj_wotFA [/ integrated]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKNJECYQnCY [/ integrated]

VOISPER – “Continue”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzkRPo5ys7I [/ integrated]

DreamNote – “Wish”

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ArhbFFluug [/ incorporated]

Nari – “FAVORITA”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQKs7zDesZo [/ integrated]

ATEEZ – “WIN” + “Reply”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kf0N0zAppVE [/ embed]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gUxIjQZodE [/ integrated]

SF9 – “Good Guy”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYu_UOx2KvI [/ integrated]

The Rowoon of SF9 – “First Love”

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmEUWfvNleg [/ embedded]

Golden Child – “DamDaDi” + “Without you”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKkmwb2z4q0 [/ integrated]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWEcu8XjiCc [/ integrated]

Joochan of Golden Child – “Through the Night”

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxJNT2F_E8s [/ incorporated]

Super Junior – “2YA2YAO!”

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OsGASkCkDM [/ embedded]

Congratulations to Zico!

How do you feel in this article?