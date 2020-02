Watch: Zico wins the 3rd victory for “Any Song” on “Music Core”; Performances of SECHSKIES, Golden Child, SF9, etc.

The February 1 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” pitted “Psycho” from Red Velvet against “Black Swan” from BTS and “Any Song” from Block B by Zico. Red Velvet came in third with 5,362 points and BTS took second place with 5,436 points.

Zico took the victory with 8,267 points, making it his third victory for “Any Song”. Congratulations to Zico!

The day included performances by SECHSKIES, Golden Child, SF9, B.O.Y, ATEEZ, IZ, OnlyOneOf, DreamNote, VERIVERY Gavy NJ, VOISPER, GIFT, Kim Hee Jin, ANS and ENOi.

Check out the performances below!

Kim Hee Jin – “I can’t forget you”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36A2LAVBzPc [/ integrated]

GIFT – “With me”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5xRYbsFa5c [/ integrated]

ANS – “Say my name”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO1Q2Kbhh-0 [/ integrated]

ENOi – “Cheeky”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pCb9JhOks4 [/ integrated]

OnlyOneOf – “dOra maar”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyEi1yyJsE [/ integrated]

DreamNote – “Wish”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2hi1vKOtnk [/ integrated]

IZ – “The day”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yepWBQluNo4 [/ integrated]

VOISPER – “Continue”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPDVNMe5woI [/ integrated]

DELIVERY – “Lay Back”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-KkDISuWB24 [/ integrated]

Gavy NJ – “I’m at Sinchon”

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn1m0iYnW-Y [/ embedded]

B.O.Y – “clockwise”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaB08v6VBhA [/ integrated]

ATEEZ – “Reply”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOZ1wqIQbB4 [/ integrated]

Golden Child – “Without you”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-o6g-tJPBUM [/ integrated]

SF9 – “Good Guy”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qkZgZ-3WDU [/ integrated]

SECHSKIES – “Dream” + “All For You”

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kb-KjGkncOY [/ integrated]

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VimEkC86qAQ [/ embedded]

