Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores the first goal of AC Milan return

January 11 (UPI) – Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his first goal since returning to the former club AC Milan in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Cagliari in Cagliari (Italy).

The score came in the 64th minute of the Serie A triumph. Ibrahimovic left Milan in 2012 before playing at Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and the Los Angeles Galaxy. In December he returned to the Italian club.

Ibrahimovic’s last goal for Milan was in 2012.

“I was concerned because I didn’t know how much of the match Zlatan could play,” Milan manager Stafano Pioli told reporters. “In the second half, I would ask him how he feels every five minutes.

“I think he started the game a bit tense and worried because it is not easy to get back up to this level. The league is very complicated and competitive, so it was not easy. But over time I think he will his physical condition improved. “

Milan and Cagliari played a goalless first half before Milan striker Rafael Leao drew blood in the 46th minute. Samu Castillejo supported the Leao strike.

Less than 20 minutes later, Ibrahimovic scored the first goal. Milan left Theo Hernandez on the left flank before spotting Ibrahimovic in the second goal sequence.

The Milan defender returned the ball to Ibrahimovic before Ibrahimovic hit his left foot against Cagliari goalkeeper Robin Olsen with his first push of a button.

Ibrahimovic, 38, is the oldest player this season to score in Serie A Milan will fight SPAL in Milan on Wednesday afternoon.