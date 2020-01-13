Watch: Zoe Kravitz discusses catwoman role in ‘Ellen’

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – Zoe Kravitz is working hard to take on the “very physical” role of Catwoman.

The 31-year-old actress said on Monday in a row from The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is “nervous” but excited to play Catwoman The Batmanwith Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway previously played Catwoman in other films. Kravitz said Ellen that she was with Pfeiffer and Big little lies Writer David E. Kelley at the Golden Globes last week.

“I bowed to the queen,” said Kravitz about Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman Batman returns (1992). “I’m nervous to be around her now.”

Kravitz said she had “many” costume pieces for The Batman so far.

“It’s going really well,” she said. “It is very exciting.”

Kravitz also said that she trained a “ton” to prepare for her role.

“It was great and tough,” said the actress, agreeing with moderator Ellen DeGeneres that the role is “very physical.”

“I come home limping every day,” she added with a laugh. “It’s pathetic.”

The news of Kravitz’s casting came in October. The Batman Jeffrey Wright stars as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred and will open in cinemas in 2021.

Kravitz will be the next star in a Hulu adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel Hi-Fi, which premiered on February 14th on Valentine’s Day. Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet played Marie in the last film adaptation of 2000.

In an interview with Elle, Kravitz recently thought about her teenage insecurities and her struggle with an eating disorder. She told the magazine that she would remain “vigilant” after fighting bulimia for almost a decade.