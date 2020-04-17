Watch Zoey Playlist Our Gifts With Superstar Shows

Duo Zoey was seen before, but not like this.

In an episode of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist this Sunday, a battle ensues with MaxSkylar Astin), who has left the fourth floor to the sixth floor and now has important information that both of his former bosses (Lauren Graham) and his new boss (Renee Elise Goldsberry) want. That led to a fight between two women, who fought her way through music numbers with Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine.” Does that not make sense when the “boy” is an adult worker? Maybe! Do we care? No.

E! The news has your exclusive first look at the scene, where Zoey (Jane Levy) seems to be having a great time. We would also like to commend Graham for his great performance on Broadway musical superstars such as Goldsberry, who is in the cast of Hamilton!

Sunday’s episode, called “Zoey’s Extreme Explosion” is not just about the fourth and sixth levels of war. Zoey finds herself struggling with all her friends, including Max, Simon, Mo, and even her dad’s nanny, Howie, after all that has been missing for the past few weeks (like when she sang her romantic feelings to Max and Simon) and in the middle his father’s illness is getting worse.

But you can rest assured that there is a fun dance party as well as some great music numbers (as always), so be sure to catch up on Sunday nights.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9pm on NBC.

E! and NBC is part of the NBC Universal family.