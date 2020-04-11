Watchdog report footnote shows FBI knew the risk of Russian disinformation in Steele dossier

The FBI warned that a controversial Steel Dossier section could be part of a “ Russian disinformation campaign to deny U.S. diplomatic relations, ” according to a government watchdog report. According to the newly declassified footnote.

In a December report by the Justice Department General Michael Horowitz, the FBI investigated the alleged coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as the FBI’s four monitoring warrants for previous Trump campaigns, Carter Page.

Horowitz concluded that the FBI had a legitimate reason to launch the investigation and named it a crossfire hurricane, but failed to process 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in processing the FBI’s FBI application. And watched the page.

However, some of Horowitz’s findings were challenged by US lawyer John Durham, who is conducting a more extensive investigation. Durham said at the time, “I disagree with some of the report’s conclusions about the predictions and how the FBI litigation began.”

Several footnotes in Horowitz’s report have been compiled, and Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have requested declassification of four footnotes related to Steele Sie. Agent.

This document was used in part by FBI agents to secure four monitoring warrants on the page.

Footnote 350 of the IG report highlights the FBI’s knowledge of Russian contact with Steel and possible disinformation. Steele said, “I frequently contacted representatives of several Russian oligarchs and reported that a cross-fed hurricane team had received from [REDACTED] indicating the possibility of Russian disinformation affecting Steel’s election reports. . “

Footnotes also indicate that warnings over the FBI’s Russian investigation have become more pronounced over time.

“[REDACTED] stated that this subset of Steel’s report was unreliable, and rated the referenced subset as part of a disinformation campaign in Russia that denies US diplomatic relations.”

Footnote 302 relates to the FBI’s efforts to verify information contained in the Steele dossier commissioned by the DNC through the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

“According to a document distributed between Crossfire Hurricane team members and supervisors in early October 2016, Person 1 had historical contact with suspected individuals or groups linked to the RIS. The Justice Department of Bruce Orr met SSA 1 with Glenn Simpson [Fusion GPS], who said that Simpson was an officer of RIS [Intel, Russia], the central person connecting Trump and Russia. He said he appreciated.

The third footnote is also related to the Steele source.

In a letter to Grassley and Johnson, Deputy Deputy Attorney Stephen E. Boyd said, “The fourth and last footnote raises unique and serious concerns. In particular, the edited information was not available to members of the Crossfire Hurricane team. It refers to information received on previous possibilities: attempts by foreign governments to infiltrate businesses or individuals associated with Christopher Steele. ”

Horowitz said in a December FISA report, “ When the FBI relied on his report for the first FISA application or for a subsequent renewal application, he did not have any information to support a particular claim against CarterPage in Steel’s report. “

Although the FBI refused to comment on the declassified footnotes, a previous statement of an ongoing audit on the Bureau’s application to monitor the National Security Court or FISC stated that:

“The submission of the FBI and NSD to the FISC is an ongoing process for the FISA process, providing courts with updates on some of the corrective actions taken by the FBI. These steps have been ordered by Wray Director These corrective actions address errors identified in previous FISA applications reviewed by IG in connection with recent Woods Procedures audits and reviews of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. I am convinced that we will do it. ”

“In line with our outspoken duties to courts and our responsibilities to Americans, we continue to update FISC and the Department of Justice so that corrective actions are implemented in a timely manner and FISA authorities are exercised responsibly. “The statement has been added.

Mr. Glasley said in a statement that the declassified footnote indicated a flaw in the root of Russia’s investigation.

“… FBI officials, who began and continued at the beginning of the FBI’s Russian investigation, found that the flow of important information in documents was likely to be contaminated with disinformation from Russian intelligence agencies. Despite subsequent intelligence reports that the key element of the FBI’s evidence was the Russian result, the FBI was still infiltrating to weaken US foreign relations and was investigating it. Eventually, it spun into years of specialty lawyer work, costing taxpayers more than $ 30 million and increasing partisan splits. “

“The FBI team has been gathering information since the survey began, but it has spurred the survey, rather than ending it,” said the Johnson in the Wall Street Journal. The FBI team has excerpted information from the FISA application … “

U.S. lawyer John Durham has extensive authority to investigate the origins of the FBI Russian probe, formally launched in July 2016, and steps taken to secure four surveillance warrants against Carter Page assistant to Trump campaign I have. These warrants are under consideration, and the Department of Justice has already determined that two causes are missing.

Talking to Fox News earlier this week before the declassified footnotes were released, Attorney General William Barr said of Durham’s investigation: “… Litigation takes a while, so he’s eagerly pursuing it. The view is that we’re not just dealing with mistakes and sloppyness, There is evidence that there is an annoying problem and that it underlies, and if people break the law, they will be prosecuted if there is evidence that they can establish it. ” I said.

Read the letter sent to Senator Grassley and Johnson below.

. [TagsToTranslate] Federal Bureau of Investigation