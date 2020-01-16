Watchdog: The White House broke the law in freezing Ukrainian aid

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 / 12:13 PM / Updated: January 16, 2020 / 12:13 PM

FILE – In this January 13, 2020 file, President Donald Trump (left) and Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney (right) walk along the White House colonnade in Washington. According to the federal government surveillance agency, a White House office violated federal law by refusing to provide security assistance to Ukraine. The Government Accountability Office said Thursday that the White House administration and budget office was violating the law when it withheld support. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House violated federal law by withholding security assistance from Ukraine. This was a measure that was at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The Government Accountability Office said in a report that the Office of Management and Budget violated the Aid Maintenance Act passed by Congress less than a year ago, saying, “The President has no authority to ignore it or change law duly enacted. “

The aid in question was withheld on Trump’s orders last summer, but was released in September after Congress urged her release and a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s July call to the Ukrainian leader became public.

The independent agency, which reports to Congress, said OMB had violated the Security Control Act by delaying the Ukraine-authorized security assistance congress for “political reasons” rather than budgetary reasons.

“Proper implementation of the law does not allow the President to replace Congress’s political priorities with his own,” said Thomas Armstrong, agency general counsel, in the report.

Capitol Hill Democrats took the report as evidence of a lawless White House. Headed by Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who is a key figure in the impeachment investigation against Trump. He is still officially the OMB director.

“The OMB, the White House and the administration – I say that – have broken the law,” said House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“Congress is making funding decisions, and the Trump administration’s illegal seizure of these important national security funds was a bold attack on our democracy’s control mechanisms,” said House Appropriations Committee chair, Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. Given the fact that this unlawful behavior threatened our security and undermined our elections, I am all the more convinced that Parliament has taken the right path by indicting President Trump. Nobody is above the law. “

OMB has argued that the hold is appropriate and necessary.

“We disagree with the GAO’s view. OMB is using its power of distribution to ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent properly in accordance with the President’s priorities and the law,” said OMB spokeswoman Rachel Semmel.

Trump was charged last month for abusing his power, pressuring Ukraine to investigate democratic rivals, withholding aid, and hindering the subsequent Congress investigation. The Senate is expected to stand trial on Thursday.

The results of the GAO conclude that the White House budget office “withheld the funds for an unauthorized reason in violation of the Seizure Control Act,” a federal law that requires the executive to spend money from the Congress is used.

The law on the control of seizure is strictly followed by officials in the budgetary offices of the agencies, who can face significant difficulties due to violations.