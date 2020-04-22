Watching “Vanderpump Rules” is, unfortunately, really bad at giving gifts

Someone calls Countess Luan, because she is not a Vander-Pomp statute who may need a course on proper gift etiquette. Over the years, she has established herself as the show’s gift queen; For him to wind her down. The woman is kind, but she also has a really, really unfortunate timing.

It came back to bite her during the April 21 episode of Vanderpump Rules, during which, as a birthday present, she psychologically hired Dane’s late mother channel. Shana – who only recently skated things with Dana after waking her up at SUR – injected Dayan with this unexpected gift of visiting her apartment, explaining that she made sure the psychologist was available that day if she wanted to connect with her mother’s spirit.

To Sheyana’s surprise, Diana did not get excited about the idea of ​​sharing such a powerful emotional experience with such a new girlfriend – especially with so little time to prepare herself mentally. When things got worse, Sheyanna said she just made sure my mind was around, but when she left Dana’s apartment, my mind was already waiting outside. She told my mind she didn’t expect Dana to be ready for it … that Dana could hear from her window, leading to an even more embarrassing confrontation.

“I just wanted to bring her a minute of happiness so she would know that her mom was so proud of her,” Shane said in tears in her confession. Her heart can always be in the right place, but wow, maybe you just go with some filthy socks next time?