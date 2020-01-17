‘Watchmen’ Won’t Return For Season 2

Watchmen (2019) Photo: HBO

A network and a show creator enter “Abar” … and decide to end their popular and acclaimed show on a positive note.

It’s official, the creator of the show Damon Lindelof moves away from Watchmen and will not continue a second season of the series.

USA Today reports:

Lindelof told USA TODAY this week that he had told the story he wanted to tell and that he had no interest in a second season, although he “gave my blessing” to HBO if he wanted to continue a new episode with another author-producer.

And you know what, a lot of people agree with that perfectly, including me. In fact, given Lindelof’s past interviews over the duration of the show, we expected that. As he pondered it for “a few months,” he hinted that if he decided to wrap it up, it would be a “full story,” whatever. And hey, if you haven’t watched the series yet (which, in fact I hope you stop reading here because I’m driving to the city of spoilers), you can catch up on the show without the added pressure of having to binge several seasons (looking at you, Game of Thrones). It looks like there will be no shark jumping for Watchmen!

Of course, it would have been stupid to see the extent of Angela’s (Regina King) powers after discovering that God became a black woman (and was not vegan), but not at the expense of the quality of the program (again, looking at you, Game of Thrones). If Lindelof had no other vision, then the “limited series” is where the Watchmen should stay.

“It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do,” HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told USA Today on Wednesday. “If there’s an idea that got him excited about another season, another episode, maybe like Fargo (or) True Detective, or if he wants to do something completely different. We’re very proud of Watchmen, but what interests me most is what Damon wants to do. “

I was worried that HBO might be all, “Goodbye bitch, about those great ratings and engagement on social media,” but it looks like they totally agree with the creator of the series. Whatever Lindelof says goes.

“It would be difficult to imagine doing this without Damon being involved in one way or another,” added Bloys.

“I think one of the interesting things about Watchmen is its use of the superhero genre,” Lindelof told The Root in October at the series’ world premiere. “But even in the 80s, this superhero story was about real people living in the real world. And it was a review of America – in fact, the really ugly sides. I think that traditionally we see superheroes fighting like aliens or super villains who want to take over the world. Watchmen, the original, dealt with political anxieties (and) with societal anxieties. As we look at what the world looks like in 2019, we wanted our superheroes to live in a world where evil is not so easy to defeat and see how they cope with it. “

.