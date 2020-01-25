Water bomber cockpit voice recorder recovered from wreckage

The cockpit voice recorder of a Hercules C-130 water bomber that crashed in southern New South Wales was found intact near the wreck.

Greg Hood, chief commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, said the recorder tripped when crews searched the crash site at Peak View near Cooma for danger.

The device, which normally records the exchange in the cockpit in the last two hours of flight, was sent to Canberra for analysis.

“We should have a hint tomorrow when the data is downloaded as to whether it is useful or not,” said Hood.

The bodies of three American firefighters – Captain Ian MacBeth from Montana, Paul Hudson from Montana and Rick DeMorgan from Florida – were recovered overnight.

They fired firefights in the snow-covered Monaro area on Thursday when their plane crashed shortly after dropping fire retardant material.

Representatives from Coulson Aviation – the contractor who owned the aircraft – will be on site tomorrow.

Investigators assume that they will spend at least a week at the crash site, which spans one kilometer and is in an active fire zoe.