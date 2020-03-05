water-bottles-hyperlink-california-inmate-to-$3-million-tampa-jewellery-store-burglary

TAMPA (WFLA) — Working with drinking water bottles remaining behind at the criminal offense scene, the Tampa Police Division has solved a $three million jewellery retail store theft investigation, connecting it to a guy accused of other costly burglaries in California.

Marcelo’s High-quality Jewelry was robbed on April 27, 2019 immediately after personal(s) cut the electrical power off to the shop after hours and pried open the entrance door to get inside of. Law enforcement explained the suspect(s) then applied a torch slicing instrument to pry open up a safe and sound in the area then stole $3 million value of gold and jewelry.

“Police come in, and they get started performing a walk as a result of and they say well, we think they received into the safe and sound,” Marcelo Suarez operator of Marclo’s Great Jewelry claimed. “I said which is impossible” “We have a vault home, which is concrete and then we have a metallic door, a significant major metal door, and we have the safes inside the place. And they essentially slash via the vault home doorways and minimize each and every of the safes to consider and get the jewellery out of each of the conditions. Wonderful.”

The people today got absent after the theft but remaining at the rear of several utilised h2o bottles on the store’s counters which would later turn into critical proof in the circumstance.

The DNA benefits from the h2o bottles would afterwards match a Los Angeles Police Section circumstance from February 2019, law enforcement claimed. The Los Angeles scenario was a high-profile movie star household burglary scenario the place jewellery was also stolen. Tampa police claimed DNA from the burglary instrument in L.A. matched DNA from the h2o bottle in Tampa, but there was no suspect connected.

On Oct. 3, 2019, Marcelo Romero, 33, was arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Place of work in California for a household theft. The sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant on Romero’s apartment and observed an acetylene torch which is a beneficial software for chopping open up safes.

Tampa Law enforcement Detective Sue Harmison got a lookup warrant to acquire a DNA swab from Romero. The DNA comparison amongst Romero’s DNA swab and the DNA swab from the water bottle from Marcelo’s High-quality Jewellery came back “700 billion times” additional likely to be from Romero than any other unrelated person.

Romero is at present in the Ventura County Jail on a $1.1 million bond, now billed with the theft of Marcelo’s Great Jewellery.

