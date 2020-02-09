Water flows into parched NSW dams amidst floods of rain

The rush of rain that has plagued NSW’s east coast has led to a rapid wave of much-needed water flowing into the state’s dams.

As of this morning, Sydney’s Warragamba Dam was at 61.8 percent, an increase of 18.8 percent last week.

In December, the dam sank to its lowest level in 15 years, causing level two water restrictions.

Now the Warragamba Dam has a capacity that is 0.4 percent higher than at the same time last year.

A photo of low water levels in the Warragamba Dam in late January this year. (AP)

Weatherzone’s Ben Domensino said Sydney had the hardest four-day rainy season in 30 years, which corresponds to a rainfall of around nine months.

According to Water NSW, total storage capacity across other dams has increased from 35.7 percent to 63.6 percent, an increase of 21.7 percent in the past week.

(WaterNSW)

The amount of rain that hit catchment areas in the drought-stricken regions of the state was well below the metropolitan areas, but still showed signs of hope, Mr. Domensino told the Today Show.

“We had some good falls over the northern Murray-Darling Basin through northern New South Wales. We had over 100mm in a couple of days,” he said.

“Before this event, these stocks had dropped to two to three percent of their capacity.

“We have seen how rain has flowed into these river systems. Unfortunately, it is not nearly enough to compensate for the deficits that we had. We are talking about two, three or four years of drought in these areas.”