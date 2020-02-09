Water supply 95pc restored in Ampang | Malaysia

Air Selangor urged the public to be careful about water consumption so as not to interfere with the restoration process. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, February 9 – Ampang County water supply was restored to 95.3 percent at 7 a.m. today.

According to a statement by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), water supply has only fully resumed in three areas, namely Kampung Ampang Campuran, Kampung / Taman Tasek Tambahan and Taman Sri Bayu Ampang, which are at the end of the water supply system ,

“These three locations are still supplied with water by tank trucks,” it said.

Consumers can also contact AEON Big Ampang, Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang and Lembah Jaya local service centers for assistance or call the 15300 hotline.

Air Selangor also urged the public to exercise caution when using water so as not to interfere with the restoration process. – Bernama