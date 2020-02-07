Water supply in Kerala, India accidentally drunk with alcohol

It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, but with alcohol in the truest sense of the word, it’s always 5 o’clock in Solomons Avenue Apartments in India.

The residents of the apartment complex in Kerala, India, were shocked when they woke up on Monday morning and a dark brown water came out of their taps.

“When we turned on the water motor, brown water flowed from our taps.” Joshy Maliakkal told CNN,

“When we checked the tank, we saw that there was an oily film floating on the surface and a stench emanating from it.”

I know what you’re thinking. Any kind of dark brown liquid that comes out of your taps is probably not good. But let’s just be thankful that alcohol came out of the tap and nothing worse.

According to CNN, the brown liquid was the result of 6,000 liters of expired alcohol that accidentally affected water supplies. A nearby bar and hotel disposed of expired liquor by pouring it into a fairly large hole.

The water supply was stained with a cocktail of beer, brandy, and rum, all of which went beyond the expiration date.

Ironically, Kerala is actually a dry state where the sale of alcohol is completely banned in 2014. Since then, the laws have been relaxed somewhat, and hotels with 3 or more stars have been allowed to offer alcohol again since 2017. It looks like the residents of Solomon’s Avenue have a lot to do with these venues, considering that alcohol is out of hand in every apartment in the complex. The city went from a drying zone to a water point overnight.

The alcohol in question had been confiscated by the Excise Department about six years ago, and the authorities finally had the right to destroy the alcohol.

“These bottles had been confiscated from bars whose licenses had been canceled six years ago. We could not have known that our operation would create such a stench, ”said Deputy Apology Commissioner TK Sanu Indian times,

All 18 families who live in the building have submitted official complaints, mainly due to lack of water after the ordeal.

“So far, they have given us 5,000 liters of water, but that’s not enough for these many people,” Maliakkal told CNN.