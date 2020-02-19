[waterloo:-phony-alarm-at-studies-london-underground-was-evacuated]

Stories Waterloo’s Tube station was evacuated following an unexpected emergency announcement have been a wrong alarm, according to Transport for London (TfL).

There have been experiences that an announcement came by above the tannoys telling an inspector to go to the incident home prior to all passengers were being told to depart the station on Wednesday afternoon (February 19).

One passenger caught up in the evacuation reported: “An inspector was known as to the incident room and then an announcement instructed everybody to leave the station.

“It stated it was a safety incident”.

British Transportation Law enforcement and Countrywide Rail has been contacted for comment.

Are you at the scene? Did you see what transpired? Make sure you get in contact at [email protected]

For the most recent updates on this building tale comply with our are living blog underneath.