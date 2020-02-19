[waterloo-reside:-london-underground-station-evacuated-more-than-‘security-incident’]

Waterloo London Underground station has been evacuated next an crisis announcement.

An announcement arrived by means of about the tannoys telling an inspector to go to the incident place prior to all passengers were being informed to go away this afternoon (Wednesday, February 19).

A single passenger caught up in the evacuation mentioned: “An inspector was named to the incident place and then an announcement instructed everyone to go away the station.

“It stated it was a safety incident”.

British Transport Police and Countrywide Rail has been contacted for remark.

Are you at the scene? Did you see what occurred? Be sure to get in touch at [email protected]

For the most up-to-date updates on this developing story abide by our live website underneath.