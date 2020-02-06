Waterloo Schools have special options on penny sales tax

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – With the Iowa Caucus in the past, people might think that they are done voting for a while. This does not apply to people living in the Waterloo School District.

Special elections will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd, where voters can choose to approve a revenue decision. This enables the district to access Secure a Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funding from the state of Iowa for public schools.

This is not an additional tax. It is already included in the current sales tax and is intended for the improvement of school buildings and facilities. Approval of the vote would allow the school to access the 1 cent tax for this purpose.

“We have 22 buildings that we support,” said Dr. Jane Lindaman, Superintendent of Waterloo Schools, has schools that are well built, structurally sound, and safe. “

The vote required only a simple majority, which is 50% plus one vote. SAVE has been in use nationwide since 2008. In Black Hawk County, schools received part of the sales tax long before.

SAVE has recently co-financed projects such as the construction of Orange and Fred Becker Elementary and the Waterloo Career Center. Several other projects are being reviewed, but none have been approved.

The voters do not vote in their typical locations. Instead, there will be polling stations in 10 locations across Waterloo, and voters can choose any location they want to vote in. They are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations are:

Voting center 1: Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Avenue

Voting center 2: Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, 1604 Hammond Avenue

Voting center 3: Landmark Commons, 1400 Maxhelen Boulevard

Voting center 4: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise Street

Voting center 5: Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 420 Harwood

Voting center 6: Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 E. 4th Street

Voting center 7: Linden Methodist Church, 301 Butler Avenue

Voting center 8: Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Avenue

Voting center 9: Zion Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Avenue

Voting center 10: Evansdale Community Response Center, 911 Evans Road