watertown-upends-latin-academy-in-div.-three-north-ladies-basketball

BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 24:Watertown’sTaylor Lambo fights for the ball with Latin Academy’s Jordan Bellot during the girls basketball sport at Boston Latin Academy on February 24, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Team Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 24:Latin Academy’s Nellie Conklin seems to pass by Watertown’s Taylor Lambo during the girls basketball sport at Boston Latin Academy on February 24, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 24:Watertown’s Taylor Lambo requires a shot in excess of Latin Academy’s Ruth Norton during the women basketball sport at Boston Latin Academy on February 24, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Personnel Image By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 24:Watertown’s Taylor Lambo fights for a flooring ball with Latin Academy’s Ruth Norton throughout the ladies basketball sport at Boston Latin Academy on February 24, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff members Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 24:Watertown’s Brittany Catsoulis bounce passes past a crew of Latin Academy through the women basketball game at Boston Latin Academy on February 24, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Personnel Image By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 24:Watertown’s Ashley Shaughnessy eyes the basket with Latin Academy’s Nellie Conklin throughout the girls basketball video game at Boston Latin Academy on February 24, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Workers Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 24:Watertown’s Leah D’Amico pulls down a rebound more than Latin Academy’s Jordan Bellot for the duration of the ladies basketball game at Boston Latin Academy on February 24, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff members Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

BOSTON MA. – FEBRUARY 24:Latin Academy’s Fiona Mannion drives for the basket previous Watertown’s Ashley Shaughnessy for the duration of the women basketball activity at Boston Latin Academy on February 24, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Personnel Picture By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)

ROXBURY — The sport plan for No. 10 Watertown revolved all around slowing down seventh-seeded Boston Latin Academy’s substantial-volume scorer in Fiona Mannion.

The Raiders did not solely halt Mannion, but did just sufficient defensively even though sophomore forward Taylor Lambo carried the offensive load to guide the way to a 46-36 street win in Div. 3 North initial spherical motion Monday.

Lambo posted 22 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks and Watertown (10-11) also received a precious contribution from Ellie Monahan (10 points) to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal against No. two Amesbury.

“We understood we had to shut down (Mannion),” Lambo reported. “We just had to execute. I realized we had to box out, I understood we experienced to rebound and I knew I had to get a large amount of touches and desired to score. We just knew what we experienced to do.”

Mannion, who concluded with 22 points and 14 rebounds, repeatedly traded baskets with Lambo as it was tricky for both facet to obtain an higher-hand.

With Watertown major 24-22 coming into the fourth quarter, Lambo scored her team’s 1st 6 points of the frame right before Monahan drained the Raiders’ very first three-pointer of the contest for a 35-28 benefit with four: 10 remaining.

But Mannion charged back, placing in a common 3-point engage in and a putback to get Latin Academy (12-10) in two before Watertown pulled away for excellent.

Monahan manufactured that achievable by hitting another trey while Lambo identified Brianna Williams, who concluded via get hold of for a bucket and sank the ensuing cost-free throw for a secure direct.

“It’s hardly ever just a one human being workforce,” mentioned Watertown coach Pat Ferdinand. “A great deal of pieces have to do the career and work at it.”

For Mannion, who will play future year at Adelphi University, the loss caps an illustrious job in which she tallied two,109 factors.

“It’s challenging to set into terms. Just a celebrity,” stated Latin Academy coach Invoice Dever of Mannion. “Just the most unselfish player I’ve at any time coached in my daily life.”