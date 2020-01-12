Watford Cruise wins against sad Bournemouth when Nigel Pearsons men overtake cherries

Loading...

Watford left relegation spots for the first time this season after a dominant 2-0 win over Bournemouth AFC on Sunday.

Although Aston Villa will face champions Manchester City in the last game on Sunday, the relief was on the face of Nigel Pearson and his coaching staff.

Captain Troy Deeney celebrates the second goal for Watford

Since being named successor to Quique Sanchez Flores, the former Leicester City boss has revived the Hornets and led the club to four victories in his last five games.

Conversely, Bournemouth has lost nine of his last eleven games under Eddie Howe, and the pressure on the young coach is growing.

Substitute goalkeeper Mark Travers did little to help his boss when he met Ismaila Sarr in the first half, who met for Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The guests ended the game in the second half after renewed positive work from Sarr, whose deflected cross got in the way of Captain Troy Deeney to strike home and send the cheering fans back to Hertfordshire in a lively mood.

Mark Travers couldn’t make up for his mistake when he gave Watford the opener

In the 93rd minute, Roberto Pereyra ensured the safety of the game and secured a clear victory when the former Juventus player, who had his volley under perfect control, left Travers and Ryan Fraser’s desperate jump behind him.

The result means that Bournemouth is now two points behind Watford in the Premier League and there is still a lot to do against Norwich City on Carrow Road.

For Watford, Pearson has a repeat of the FA Cup against Tranmere on Tuesday before tackling Tottenham Hotspur on Vicarage Road in the first of three live and exclusive games that can be heard on talkSPORT’s GameDay coverage.

The relegation team of Eddie Howe started a game in the Premier League within the relegation zone for the first time since December 2017.

Eddie Howe must have felt the pressure at the Vitality Stadium

Her permeable outline should have been significantly tightened following the return of defenders Nathan Ake and Adam Smith after injuries.

But the couple could only watch desperately as a catastrophic defense put the visitors ahead in the 42nd minute.

Substitute goalkeeper Bournemouth, Travers, hurriedly dropped the ball after captain Simon Francis got it back after a poorly executed short kick. Sarr flanked from the right and prepared Doucoure for an emphatic short-range goal.

Traver’s costly mistake came after he had only been in action for the third time in the Premier League because of a minor injury to Aaron Ramsdale, who was always present before.

Pearson welcomes traveling Watford fans

The international player of the Republic of Ireland had previously been careful to avoid Gerard Deulofeu in a short opening phase, while Hornet’s goalkeeper Ben Foster pushed a Harry Wilson free kick away at the other end.

Since their joint promotion from the championship in 2015, seven of the nine top-class meetings between the two clubs have achieved their goal.

There was little chance of another draw in these statistics when the away team’s lead was doubled within 25 minutes.

Record-breaking Sarr worked on the right wing and after his setback was partially eliminated, Captain Deeney was on hand to score his fourth goal in five games in the left corner.

Pereyra came off the bench and got a third for Watford

Pearson is Watford’s third coach in a largely memorable season, but its immediate impact has brought life to the club’s fans.

In the second half, the traveling fans sang his name as Bournemouth rarely threatened to equalize.

Cherries Academy graduate Sam Surridge, recently recalled from a loan game at Swansea, has been signed for the last 15 minutes, but he and strikers Callum Wilson and Dominic Solanke were unable to smash the organized opponents.

Bournemouth has not scored in four of their last five league games so far, and a third goal in added time has caused a lot of oppression.

Cherry winger Ryan Fraser successfully put Andre Gray off the pitch, but Argentinian Pereyra was on hand to calmly knock the ball down and hook it home before Boos greeted the final whistle.