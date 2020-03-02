watford-dealt-major-blow-in-bid-for-premier-league-survival-as-gerard-deulofeu-is-dominated-out-for-rest-of-year-with-knee-harm

Watford’s survival hopes have been dealt a enormous blow with ahead Gerard Deulofeu set to miss the relaxation of the time with a knee damage.

The 25-yr-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and tore his meniscus through the 3- earn in excess of Liverpool on Saturday.

AFP or licensors Deulofeu has been ruled out for the relaxation of the season

The Spaniard will now endure surgical treatment and manager Nigel Pearson admitted the attacker will be a huge skip for the Hornets, who moved out of the relegation zone on objective distinction with the weekend victory in excess of the Leading League leaders.

An formal club statement read through: “Deulofeu is set for surgical procedures right after scans confirmed a ruptured ACL and torn meniscus suffered all through the very first 50 % of our gain above Liverpool.”

Head mentor Pearson included: “Unfortunately for him and us, the scan success seriously demonstrate he is almost certainly likely to be out for the relaxation of the season.

“For sure Geri is heading to be a pass up for us but similarly it is important we look ahead with a good mentality. (Roberto) Maxi Pereyra went in for Geri and I believed he did incredibly properly when he went on.

“It virtually goes devoid of indicating that we’ll give Geri all the support he requirements for a entire restoration.”

Deulofeu experienced the injury in the 32nd minute and left the pitch on a stretcher right after a 5-minute hold off.

Captain Troy Deeney mentioned: “It’s heading to be a genuine rough 1 and we desire him well. I claimed to him at fifty percent-time: ‘We’re likely to earn this for you’, and thankfully we did.”