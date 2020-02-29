Watford’s Ismaila Sarr scores their next target in the EPL match with Liverpool at Vicarage Road, Watford February 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 1 — Liverpool’s unbeaten time in the Leading League was finished in impressive vogue as Ismaila Sarr’s double moved Watford out of the relegation zone with a three- get at Vicarage Street.

The detailed scoreline aided the Hornets edge ahead of Bournemouth, who held Chelsea to a two-two draw, even though West Ham also boosted their probabilities of survival with a three-1 earn above Southampton yesterday.

Liverpool keep on being 22 details clear and perfectly on system for a first league title in 30 years.

But their hopes of carrying out so by matching Arsenal’s invincible period in 2003/04 had been finished by an motivated display by Watford.

“You have to acknowledge it, it is not so uncomplicated, but it really is the proof we ended up not great plenty of tonight,” explained Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp just after his team’s 44-recreation operate with out defeat in the league arrived to a crashing end

Sarr struck twice in six minutes early in the 2nd half prior to the Senegalese turned supplier for Troy Deeney to wrap up a renowned gain.

“Ismaila Sarr is an unbelievable participant, unbelievable talent. He even now has a good deal to find out, and will continue to learn, but I consider it is a total team performance,” said a very pleased Watford captain Deeney.

Alonso rescues Chelsea

Bournemouth have been also victims of Liverpool’s collapse as they fall into the base 3 just after failing to keep out for victory versus Chelsea.

Philip Billing skipped two big early chances for the Cherries and Eddie Howe’s males have been punished as Marcos Alonso’s quiet finish after Olivier Giroud hit the bar gave Chelsea a half-time guide.

Two targets in 3 minutes from Jefferson Lerma and Josh King turned the recreation around and inflicted one more blow to Chelsea’s odds of holding on to their place in the best four.

Alonso’s predatory header following Aaron Ramsdale parried Pedro Rodriguez’s shot at minimum ensured the site visitors remaining the Vitality Stadium with a point.

Nevertheless, Frank Lampard’s men have now gained just five of their last 16 league video games and could see their direct over fifth-positioned Manchester United slice to just a issue if the Pink Devils earn at Everton now.

“We had a undesirable 10-minute spell the place they scored and that I never like. I’m delighted with the character to get a draw but we need to get the match,” explained Lampard.

“People communicate about the defence but if you are one- up and go away teams in the game then a person set piece can alter the match.

“We should rating more plans and then we do not have that dilemma.”

Bowen’s dream debut

West Ham moved out of the bottom three with a to start with league gain given that New Year’s Working day.

David Moyes handed Jarrod Bowen his 1st get started because a £20 million (RM108.3 million) move from Hull on deadline working day in January and he designed a huge affect with a great finish to open the scoring.

“I feel that is the way it went in my goals very last evening!” Bowen said. “We held on and received the three factors which is definitely vital.”

The hosts’ lead did not very last extended as Michael Obafemi promptly levelled for Southampton.

But the Hammers responded well to that blow as Sebastien Haller restored their guide 5 minutes before 50 %-time and Michail Antonio additional a 3rd early in the next half.

Newcastle stay with out a aim in four games, but edged seven details distinct of the fall zone with a – attract at home to Burnley.

Brighton continue being the only aspect in England with out a league gain in 2020 as Jordan Ayew scored the only intention in a one- win for Crystal Palace at the Amex.

English Leading League outcomes yesterday

Bournemouth two (Lerma 54, King 57) Chelsea 2 (Alonso 33, 85)

Brighton Crystal Palace one (Ayew 70)

Newcastle Burnley

Watford 3 (Sarr 54, 60, Deeney 72) Liverpool

West Ham three (Bowen 15, Haller 40, Antonio 54) Southampton one (Obafemi 31)

Taking part in right now

Everton v Manchester United, Tottenham v Wolves (1400 GMT)

Played Friday

Norwich one (Lewis 70) Leicester — AFP